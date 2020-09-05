USMNT Under-17 player Zach Booth joins Leicester City

Real Salt Lake academy product Zach Booth was linked with a move to Europe earlier this year and is on his way to England.

Leicester City had been linked with Booth’s services and has signed the young midfielder, the player announced via social media. Booth becomes the latest young American prospect to take his talents overseas and joins his brother Taylor, whom currently plays for Bayern Munich’s U-23 team.

Booth. 16, was linked with a move to Tottenham earlier this summer, but has been training with Leicester City and now officially has his move. He spent the last two years within RSL’s academy featuring for two different age groups.

He made eight combined appearances this season for the U-16/U-17 team, scoring two goals. Booth also appeared once for RSL’s U-18/U-19 team as well.

Internationally, Booth has made three appearances for the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, facing Spain’s U-16, England’s U-16, and Denmark’s U-16 teams back in February.

Booth will likely begin with Leicester City’s U-18 team with the new season quickly approaching. He joins fellow American Chituru Odenze, whom also is eligible for the Foxes U-18 team this season.