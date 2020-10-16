Brenden Aaronson sold to Red Bull Salzburg, will stay with Union through 2020

The long-rumored Brenden Aaronson transfer to Red Bull Salzburg is complete, with the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder set to join the Austrian champions in January, after completing the current MLS season with the Philadelphia Union.

Aaronson is joining Red Bull Salzburg in a reported $6 million transfer, with the Philadelphia Enquirer reporting the figure along with $3 million in incentives, as well as a sell-on clause somewhere between 10 percent and 20 percent of any future sale of Aaronson by Red Bull Salzburg.

“Playing in Europe has always been a part of my dream. I’ve been able to accomplish the first part of my dream, to play for my home city, and am so excited for this continuation of my journey,” Aaronson said in a team-issued release.

Aaronson is in the midst of a breakout season with the Union, emerging as one of the league’s top playmakers, making the sort of plays that made it easy for Red Bull Salzburg to make Aaronson the most expensive academy player sale in MLS history.

“His dynamism and his presence on the field are extraordinary for a 19-year-old,” Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund told the Philadelphia Enquirer. “Despite his young age, he already has an excellent feeling for making the right decisions on the pitch.”