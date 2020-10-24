SBISoccer.com

Adams ruled out for RB Leipzig due to knee injury

Americans Abroad

October 24, 2020

Tyler Adams was rattled by injuries during the 2019-20 season and the American has unfortunately been ruled out for the time being in the early stages of the new campaign.

Adams was not named in Julian Nagelsmann’s 18-man squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga showdown with Hertha Berlin due to a knee injury suffered in training this week. The midfielder suffered an injury to his lateral ligament (LCL) and is set to be re-evaluated this next week.

Adams, 21, has made five appearances this season and is coming off a 32-minute outing in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir midweek. His versatility has been used in several areas of the pitch for Leipzig this season, but Adams will now have to sit and wait the severity of his injury.

The midfielder made 17 combined appearances last season for the Bundesliga club, scoring his first Champions League goal in a quarterfinal win over Atletico Madrid. However, Adams missed 13 matches due to a pair of injuries, forcing him to miss the early stages of the 2019-20 season.

Adams has won 10 caps with the USMNT and is expected to play a role for Gregg Berhalter’s side this November, should he be fully fit. On Friday, the USMNT announced a Nov. 12th friendly trip to Wales and is also looking to set up a second friendly after not playing since February.

