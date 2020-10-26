Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Pulisic, and more

Weston McKennie is back for Juventus and could play a vital role for the Old Lady in a Champions League clash with Barcelona.

McKennie was an unused substitute for Andrea Pirlo’s side on Sunday in a 1-1 league draw with Hellas Verona. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder completed his quarantine period after contracting COVID-19 and might return to normalcy this week. Juventus is coming off a 2-0 Matchday 1 win over Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv and will face its biggest competition for the top spot in Group G. Should McKennie get minutes in this match, he will go toe-to-toe with fellow USMNT teammate Sergino Dest, who has jumped into a starting role for the La Liga club.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face a trip to Krasnodar looking for its first Champions League win this season. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face a trip to Manchester United while Josh Gatt and Dundalk visit Arsenal in Europa League play. Sebastian Soto and Telstar visit Luca De La Torre and Heracles in KNVB Cup action with both clubs looking to advance in the competition.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Weston McKennie and Juventus on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Manchester United on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Marseille on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Lazio on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Celtic on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CFR Cluj on Thursday.

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Arsenal on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and AFC Bournemouth face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Barnsley on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Watford on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Peterborough on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Viktoria Koln 1904 on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Meppen on Wednesday.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matt Hoppe and Schalke II face Koln II on Wednesday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face BSV Rehden on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Lugo on Thursday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Top OSS on Tuesday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Sebastian Soto and Telstar on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Mazatlan on Thursday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Alebrijes on Tuesday.