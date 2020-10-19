Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Reyna, Adams, and more

Borussia Dortmund comes into its opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage in fine form and could rely on Giovanni Reyna to deliver against Lazio.

The Bundesliga side has won back-to-back league matches with Reyna delivering three assists in shutout wins. Reyna started both matches for Lucien Favre’s side and could return to the starting lineup on Tuesday at the Olimpico. The 17-year-old debuted in the competition last season and will look for further success this time around. Dortmund takes on a Lazio side who has failed to win in its last three matches, conceding eight goals over that span.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic will also seek Matchday 1 wins with their clubs while Tim Weah and Lille open group stage play in the Europa League. Cameron Carter-Vickers could make his Bournemouth debut in EFL Championship action this week. Romain Gall and Orebro face lower league competition in the Swedish Cup Round of 32 while Shaq Moore and Tenerife continue a busy league schedule.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sevilla on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Lazio on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face FC Porto on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face Granada on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Roma on Thursday.

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Henry Wingo and Molde on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and AFC Bournemouth face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Preston North End on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Reading on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Crewe Alexandria on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Rochdale on Tuesday.

PL2

Charlie Kelman and QPR U-23’s face Crewe Alexandria on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Virtus Entella on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Viktoria Koln 1904 on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Meppen on Wednesday.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matt Hoppe and Schalke II face Koln II on Wednesday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face BSV Rehden on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Ponferradina on Wednesday.

Sweden

Cup

Romain Gall and Orebro face IFK Haninge BRB on Wednesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Jaibos on Tuesday.