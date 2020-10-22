Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Gooch, Dest, and more

Sunderland picked up its second straight league win on Tuesday with Lynden Gooch making an impact once again for the League One side.

Gooch registered one assist in the Black Cats 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandria at the Stadium of Light. It was the American’s second-consecutive start for Phil Parkinson’s side, which he also registered an assist. Gooch received the ball on the right wing in the 45th minute and whipped a dangerous cross into the box. Charlie Wyke headed home the cross for the lone goal in the win. The 25-year-old also won four duels and completed 88% of his passes as Sunderland moved to fifth place in the table with 14 points. Up next for Gooch and Co. is a highly anticipated home clash with Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest started for Barcelona in a lopsided Champions League win while Ethan Horvath impressed in his first start since 2019. Geoff Cameron went the distance for QPR, but couldn’t help the London club avoid a shutout loss. Terrence Boyd scored for Hallescher FC in a 3. Liga victory for the German club.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Ethan Horvath started, made TWO SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 89 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 45 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Lazio on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 32 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg tied Lokomotiv Moscow 2-2 on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over FC Porto on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Young Boys’ 2-1 loss to Roma on Thursday.

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Lille’s 4-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma dressed but did not play in PSV’s 2-1 loss to Granada on Thursday.

Henry Wingo did not dress in Molde’s 2-1 win over Dundalk on Thursday.

Josh Gatt did not dress for Dundalk.

Chris Gloster did not dress for PSV.

England

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Preston North End on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Reading on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Wednesday.

League One

Indiana Vassilev started and played 90 minutes in Burton Albion’s 1-0 loss to Rochdale on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 87 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandria on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 45 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Virtus Entella on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-2 loss to Viktoria Koln 1904 on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 86 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 win over Meppen on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Matt Hoppe came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Schalke II’s 3-0 win over Koln II on Wednesday.

Bryang Kayo started and played 83 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 3-1 loss to BSV Rehden on Wednesday.

Michael Edwards dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg II.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke II.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Ponferradina on Wednesday.

Sweden

Cup

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 win over IFK Haninge BRB on Wednesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez started and played 90 minutes in Pumas Tabasco’s 2-1 win over Jaibos on Tuesday.