Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Reyna, Gooch, and more

Giovanni Reyna got the start for Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday and helped the Bundesliga side to its first win of the group stage.

Reyna played 81 minutes for Lucien Favre’s side in a 2-0 triumph over Zenit St. Petersburg at Signal Iduna Park. The 17-year-old completed 83% of his passes in his midfield role while also successfully completing two of his three dribbles. Despite not finding the back of the net with his lone shot towards goal, Reyna grinded out a good performance in Dortmund’s second win in a row. Up next for the club is a league trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Halloween.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch continued his good playmaking form with an assist in Sunderland’s draw at Rochdale while Indiana Vassilev played 90 minutes in Burton Albion’s draw with Peterborough. Weston McKennie also made his return to the pitch for Juventus in a 2-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona. Kenny Saief helped Lechia Gdansk to a road league victory, playing 81 minutes in the result

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Giovanni Reyna started and played 84 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Barcelona on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, won ONE PENALTY KICK, and played 14 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost to Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Lazio on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Celtic on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CFR Cluj on Thursday.

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Arsenal on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in QPR’s 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with Watford on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Bristol City on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-0 loss to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev started and played 90 minutes in Burton Albion’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Lugo on Thursday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Desevio Payne came off the bench and played 34 minutes in FC Emmen’s 2-0 win over FC Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Heerenveen’s 3-1 win over Top OSS on Tuesday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Heracles’ 3-0 win over Telstar on Wednesday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress for Telstar.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 81 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-1 win over Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Mazatlan on Thursday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez started and played 90 minutes in Pumas Tabasco’s 2-0 loss to Zacatepec XXI on Tuesday.