Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Cannon, Robinson, and more

Boavista has had a struggling start in the Primeira Liga season, but will seek a first win on Monday with the domestic giants coming to town.

Reggie Cannon and Boavista welcome Benfica to town in hopes of giving the defending champions its first defeat of the new season. While Benfica is a perfect 5-0-0 this season, Boavista has only three points from its opening five matches. Cannon has went the distance in every match for his new club this season, impressing in draws against Moreirense and Famalicao. The 22-year-old right back will look to limit a Benfica attack which has scored 15 goals so far in league play this season.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Fulham seek their first league win of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face a tough trip to Borussia Monchengladbach while Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart side kicks off the weekend at Schalke. Christian Pulisic returns to Turf Moor in hopes of finding the back of the net for the second time this week. Weston McKennie and Juventus take on Spezia in Serie A play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Burnley on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Sunday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Stoke City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Gillingham on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Peterborough on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Blackpool on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Fulham on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Reading on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Cologne on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Schalke on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Hannover on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Heidenheim on Friday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Wehen on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Unterhaching on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face RW Essen on Saturday.

Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face FV Illertissen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II face Werder Bremen II on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II’s match was postponed.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Fuenlabarada on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Prat on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Spezia on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lyon on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Paris FC on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Benfica on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Almere City on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Hacken on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Malmo on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Goteborg on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Mjallby on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Erzurum BB on Friday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Wisla Krakow on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Ross County on Saturday.

Scottish Cup Final

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Monday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Gent on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden’s scheduled match was postponed.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAOK Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Fremad Amager on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face St. Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Mjondalen on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Corinthians on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Monday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Queretaro on Saturday.