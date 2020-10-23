Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Sargent, and more

Sergino Dest made his first Barcelona appearance in the UEFA Champions League this week and will now look to help his team to a rivalry win this weekend.

Ronald Koeman’s side hosts Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season with Barcelona coming in off a lopsided European victory. Dest started in Barca’s 5-1 group stage win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday, playing 90 minutes at left back. The 19-year-old has totaled 195 minutes for the Catalan club so far since his move from Ajax, filling in at left back for the injured Jordi Alba. After losing 1-0 to Getafe on Matchday 2 of the La Liga season, Barcelona will be aiming for a major bounce back in what should be a thrilling title race once again.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Sunday in Bundesliga play while Chris Richards could return for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have a tough EPL showdown at Manchester United on Saturday with the London club looking to bounce back from two draws in the span of six days. Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg squad will go up against Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Ham United on Saturday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Watford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Reading on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Norwich City on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Rochdale on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Cologne on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hannover on Saturday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Lubeck on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II are off this weekend.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face Viktoria Berlin on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Espanyol on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Olot on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie is OUT (COVID-19) for Juventus.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pescara on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Nice on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Desevio Payne and FC Emmen on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face De Graafschap on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face MVV Maastricht on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Romain Gall and Orebro on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Zaglebie Lubin on Friday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Stal Mielec on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face OH Leuven on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Lyngby on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Sunday.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Esbjerg on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Waterford on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Monday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Queretaro on Saturday.