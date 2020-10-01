Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Holmes, and more

Weston McKennie and Juventus will face another tough test this weekend in the opening phases of the Serie A season.

After a 2-2 draw with AS Roma on Matchday 2, the Old Lady will host Napoli on Sunday afternoon in Turin. McKennie did not go the distance for Andrea Pirlo’s squad in Rome, but will look to feature once again against a tough opponent. The 21-year-old completed 92% of his passes against Roma, but was substituted off in the 58th minute with Juventus losing 2-1 at the time. Napoli has won its opening two league matches by a combined score of 8-0 and should pose a different threat for McKennie and Juventus than Roma did a week ago.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes will look for his first start for Derby County this season while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United host Burnley in EPL play. Eric Lichaj and Faith Karagumruk have a tough date with Fenerbahce in Turkish Super Lig action, Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund take on Freiburg in Germany, and Ulysses Llanez could make his Heerenveen debut this weekend in the Netherlands.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leeds United on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Norwich City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Luton Town on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Gillingham on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Portsmouth on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Crawley Town on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Schalke on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Wurzburger Kicks on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Saarbrucken on Sunday.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II face Oldenburg on Sunday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face SSV Jeddeloh on Saturday.

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face VfB Homberg on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Mallorca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Napoli on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Strasbourg on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face FC Utrecht on Friday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Twente on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Sebastian Soto and Telstar on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NAC Breda on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Mjalby on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Elfsborg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Genclerbirligi on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Krakow on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Wisla Plock on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Livingston on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Asteras Tripolis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Vaduz on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Hartberg on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Midtjylland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

1 Division

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Silkeborg on Saturday.

Christian Cappis is INELIGIBLE (Work Permit) for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Finn Harps on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Tigres on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club America on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Atlas on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tebasco are OFF this weekend.