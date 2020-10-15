Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Adams, and more

Chelsea returns to Premier League play on Saturday with Christian Pulisic aiming to play a vital role against Southampton.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star made his season debut in a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace prior to the international break, playing the final nine minutes at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic was a top performer for Chelsea last season in Frank Lampard’s first season at the helm and the American will look to do more of the same as Chelsea pushes for an EPL title. The 21-year-old came off the bench in both matches against the Saints last season and will now look to score his first goal against the South Coast club.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg in Bundesliga play while Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will both look to start for Fulham at Sheffield United. Timothy Weah and Lille take on Lens in a tough test in Ligue 1. Matt Miazga aims to make his debut for Anderlecht after arriving on loan from Chelsea. Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund look to keep pace with Bayern Munich in the early race in the Bundesliga.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Arsenal on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Southampton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Sheffield United on Sunday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Watford on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Norwich City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Millwall on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Swindon Town on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Aston Villa on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Cologne on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards is OUT (Injury) for Bayern Munich.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Duisburg on Sunday.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II face Havelse on Friday.

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II are OFF this weekend.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face Hamburg on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Getafe on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie is OUT (COVID-19) for Juventus.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lens on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Ajax on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Volendam on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Roda JC on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Mjallby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Hacken on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Falkenbergs on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Pogon Szczecin on Monday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Górnik Zabrze on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Rangers on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face OH Leuven on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Beerschot on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Servette on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers on Monday.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face HB Koge on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Bohemian FC on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Queretaro on Thursday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Toluca on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Tijuana on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tebasco face Cancun FC on Saturday.