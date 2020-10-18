Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Dest, Miazga, and more

Sergino Dest got his first crack in Ronald Koeman’s starting lineup on Saturday, but unfortunately couldn’t help Barcelona avoid a shocking defeat.

Dest played 90 minutes at left back in a 1-0 road loss at Getafe, filling in for the injured Jordi Alba. The former Ajax defender won six of his duels in the match, while completing 81% of his passes. He successfully completed three dribbles and made five recoveries, but suffered a loss in his first start with his new team. The 20-year-old Dest could retain his starting spot this week as Barcelona hosts Ferencvaros in its UEFA Champions League group stage opener.

Aron Johannsson continued his impressive season with Hammarby, scoring his 12th goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Mjallby. Johannsson got a bit of luck on his goal, slotting home a mistake from Mjallby goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson. The striker finished with two shots on goal and helped Hammarby extend its unbeaten run to three matches.

Aron Jóhannsson! Hammarby har 2-0 efter fem minuter på Tele 2 Arena pic.twitter.com/cFvJ2TWza4 — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) October 18, 2020

Christian Pulisic returned to the Chelsea starting lineup on Saturday, playing 87 minutes in a 3-3 draw with Southampton. Pulisic helped set up Chelsea’s third goal of the match, put away by Kai Havertz. Overall, it wasn’t Pulisic’s best performance in the blue and white of Chelsea, but it was a positive step full season debut after recovering from a hamstring injury in last summer’s FA Cup Final.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga made his Anderlecht debut on Sunday while Haji Wright scored once again for Sonderjyske. Christian Cappis returned to Hobro’s starting lineup in league play, Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna both impressed in Bundesliga action, and Ian Harkes helped Dundee United to a point against Aberdeen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 87 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 64 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Watford on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Swindon Town on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev started and played 88 minutes in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Aston Villa on Monday.

WSL

Tobin Heath started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 62 minutes in Manchester United’s 4-2 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Sam Mewis started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle started and played 90 minutes for Manchester City.

Christen Press came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 13 minutes for Manchester United.

Alex Morgan did not dress (Injury) in Tottenham’s 6-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart defeated Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

Chris Richards is OUT (Injury) for Bayern Munich.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Hamburg.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 0-0 draw with Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC’s scheduled match with Duisburg was postponed on Sunday.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines started and played 72 minutes in Hannover II’s 2-0 loss to Havelse on Friday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Schalke II’s 0-0 draw with Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke II.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II are OFF this weekend.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 2-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Getafe on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

Segunda Division B

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 60 minutes in Barcelona B’s 1-0 win over Gimnastic on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie is OUT (COVID-19) for Juventus.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 win over Ascoli on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lens on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played four minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 1-0 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play in Heerenveen’s 5-1 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 5-1 loss to FC Volendam on Friday.

Alex Mendez started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 89 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 win over Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Roda JC on Monday.

Chris Gloster dressed but did not play for Jong PSV.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 73 minutes in Hammarby’s 4-2 win over Mjallby on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 65 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 loss to Falkenbergs on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Hacken on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Pogon Szczecin on Monday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Rakow Częstochowa’s 3-1 win over Górnik Zabrze on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face OH Leuven on Sunday.

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 6-3 loss to Beerschot on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Standard Liege on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Young Boys’ 0-0 draw with Servette on Saturday.

Austria

Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated SKN St. Poelten 3-0 on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Wien’s 3-1 win over Wiener SK on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 64 minutes in Odense’s 3-1 loss to Midtjylland on Saturday.

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-0 win over Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 3-0 loss to Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers on Monday.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 87 minutes in Hobro’s 3-1 win over HB Koge on Saturday.

Loucious Don Deedson started and played 62 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 0-0 draw with Bohemian FC on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 2-1 win over Queretaro on Thursday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 45 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Club Tijuana on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 1-0 win over Toluca on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez started and played 90 minutes in Pumas Tebasco’s 4-0 loss to Cancun FC on Saturday.