Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Johannsson, and more

Frosinone continued its good run of form this weekend with a 2-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Pescara while Andrija Novakovich excelled in attack for the Serie B side.

Novakovich scored once and assisted once in the victory, a result that moved Frosinone up to fourth place. The American forward linked up with Camillo Ciano in the sixth minute to break the deadlock and give the visitors an early advantage. After setting up the opening goal, Novakovich scored his second goal of the new season, icing the win in the 50th minute. Ciano sent a cross into the box and the Wisconsin native headed home to put Frosinone in cruise control for the final 40 minutes. Frosinone next hosts Cremonese on Nov. 1st in league action.

Aron Johannsson continued his impressive season in Sweden, scoring his 10th league goal for Hammarby in a 3-1 road victory over Ostersunds on Sunday. Johannsson played 90 minutes in attack, scoring once and competing 75% of his passes. Despite winning only one of eight duels, the veteran forward helped his team extend its unbeaten run to four matches.

Aron Jóhannsson! Hammarby har 3-0 mot ÖFK pic.twitter.com/QUKi6RMuhL — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) October 25, 2020

Haji Wright also found the back of the net in league play for Danish club Sonderjyske in a 2-1 road win over Randers. Wright now has five goals in five matches since joining the club this summer as a free agent. Anders Jacobsen connected with Wright in the 42nd minute, before the American striker hit a high shot into the top of the goal for the winner. Sonderjyske leads the Superliagen table with 13 points from six matches while Wright is joint leading scorer in the league.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea in a scoreless draw at Manchester United while Sergino Dest couldn’t help Barcelona avoid a El Clasico loss to Real Madrid. John Brooks started in Wolfsburg’s backline in a 2-1 home victory over Arminia Bielefeld while Julian Green and Emmanuel Sabbi both registered assists in league wins. Matt Miazga remained in Vincent Kompany’s starting XI as Anderlecht defeated Kortrijk in league action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 81 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-1 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev started and played 78 minutes in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Gio Reyna started and played 71 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Cologne 1-1 on Friday.

Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-2 win over Lubeck on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague started and played 63 minutes in Schalke II’s 0-0 draw with Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Schalke II.

Michael Edwards dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II are off this weekend.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Bryang Kayo started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 1-1 draw with Viktoria Berlin on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Espanyol on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B’s scheduled match with Olot was postponed on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Pescara on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Nice on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played two minutes in Heerenveen’s 4-0 win over FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play for FC Emmen.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench, scored TWO GOALS, and played 45 minutes in Telstar’s 2-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.

Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 32 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over Ostersunds on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 3-2 loss to Orebro on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 62 minutes for Orebro.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 70 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-0 loss to Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 79 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Zaglebie Lubin on Friday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 2-1 win over Stal Mielec on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-3 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Ethan Horvath started, made FOUR SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to OH Leuven on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play for Kortrijk.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Young Boys’ 2-1 win over Luzern on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 loss to Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 68 minutes in Odense’s 3-0 win over Lyngby on Friday.

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 65 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 win over Randers on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Esbjerg on Saturday.

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 1-0 loss to Waterford on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Monday.