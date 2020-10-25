Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Johannsson, and more

Frosinone continued its good run of form this weekend with a 2-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Pescara while Andrija Novakovich excelled in attack for the Serie B side.
Novakovich scored once and assisted once in the victory, a result that moved Frosinone up to fourth place. The American forward linked up with Camillo Ciano in the sixth minute to break the deadlock and give the visitors an early advantage. After setting up the opening goal, Novakovich scored his second goal of the new season, icing the win in the 50th minute. Ciano sent a cross into the box and the Wisconsin native headed home to put Frosinone in cruise control for the final 40 minutes. Frosinone next hosts Cremonese on Nov. 1st in league action.
Aron Johannsson continued his impressive season in Sweden, scoring his 10th league goal for Hammarby in a 3-1 road victory over Ostersunds on Sunday. Johannsson played 90 minutes in attack, scoring once and competing 75% of his passes. Despite winning only one of eight duels, the veteran forward helped his team extend its unbeaten run to four matches.
Aron Jóhannsson! Hammarby har 3-0 mot ÖFK pic.twitter.com/QUKi6RMuhL
— Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) October 25, 2020
Haji Wright also found the back of the net in league play for Danish club Sonderjyske in a 2-1 road win over Randers. Wright now has five goals in five matches since joining the club this summer as a free agent. Anders Jacobsen connected with Wright in the 42nd minute, before the American striker hit a high shot into the top of the goal for the winner. Sonderjyske leads the Superliagen table with 13 points from six matches while Wright is joint leading scorer in the league.
Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea in a scoreless draw at Manchester United while Sergino Dest couldn’t help Barcelona avoid a El Clasico loss to Real Madrid. John Brooks started in Wolfsburg’s backline in a 2-1 home victory over Arminia Bielefeld while Julian Green and Emmanuel Sabbi both registered assists in league wins. Matt Miazga remained in Vincent Kompany’s starting XI as Anderlecht defeated Kortrijk in league action.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
England
premier league
Christian Pulisic started and played 81 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.
Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
championship
Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.
Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.
Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday.
Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday.
League One
Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.
Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-1 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.
Indiana Vassilev started and played 78 minutes in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
PL2
Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Friday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace on Monday.
Germany
bundesliga
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.
Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Sunday.
Gio Reyna started and played 71 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.
Timothy Chandler came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Cologne 1-1 on Friday.
Tyler Adams is OUT (Injury) for RB Leipzig.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth.
Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.
Alfredo Morales is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-2 win over Lubeck on Saturday.
Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.
Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.
Regionalliga
Nick Taitague started and played 63 minutes in Schalke II’s 0-0 draw with Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.
Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Schalke II.
Michael Edwards dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.
McKinze Gaines and Hannover II are off this weekend.
U-19 Bundesliga
Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Bryang Kayo started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 1-1 draw with Viktoria Berlin on Saturday.
Spain
La Liga
Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.
Liga 2
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Espanyol on Sunday.
Segunda Liga B
Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B’s scheduled match with Olot was postponed on Sunday.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Hellas Verona on Sunday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Pescara on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Nice on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.
Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played two minutes in Heerenveen’s 4-0 win over FC Emmen on Saturday.
Desevio Payne dressed but did not play for FC Emmen.
Eerste Divisie
Richard Ledezma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.
Sebastian Soto came off the bench, scored TWO GOALS, and played 45 minutes in Telstar’s 2-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.
Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 32 minutes for Jong PSV.
Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over Ostersunds on Sunday.
Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 3-2 loss to Orebro on Sunday.
Romain Gall started and played 62 minutes for Orebro.
Turkey
Super Lig
Eric Lichaj started and played 70 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-0 loss to Alanyaspor on Sunday.
Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.
Poland
Ekstraklasa
Kenny Saief started and played 79 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Zaglebie Lubin on Friday.
Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 2-1 win over Stal Mielec on Sunday.
Scotland
Premiership
Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with St. Johnstone on Saturday.
Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-3 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday.
Belgium
first division
Ethan Horvath started, made FOUR SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to OH Leuven on Saturday.
Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk on Friday.
Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play for Kortrijk.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Monday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Young Boys’ 2-1 win over Luzern on Sunday.
Austria
bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 loss to Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 68 minutes in Odense’s 3-0 win over Lyngby on Friday.
Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 65 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 win over Randers on Sunday.
Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
1 Division
Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Esbjerg on Saturday.
Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.
Republic of Ireland
Premier division
Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 1-0 loss to Waterford on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Santos Laguna on Sunday.
Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.
Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Monday.
I think for right now I take Wright he’s gotten experience in several leagues and seems to have finally settled and is performing. I like Johannson but his injury issues are concerning. Definitely wouldn’t mind seeing Soto but not setting expectations too high just yet
I think we’ll see an expanded roster for this camp, espexially if there is only one game scheduled, more time to see more players and players who are playing well at that, maybe 25-26 players. With that said you’d have to think GB calls in Sargent, Johansson, Soto and Wrightiy
The good thing is if you assume 3G would use them the same as Morris both Wright and Johnannson could play wing.
If you can only take two, who do you choose:
Haji Wright: League UEFA rank: 13, 5g in 6 matches, age 22.
Aron Johansson: League UEFA rank: 21, 10g in 12 matches, age 29 (30 in two weeks)
Sebastian Soto: League UEFA rank: ? (1st div 10), 5g in 6 matches, age 20.
—————————
Obviously Soto’s dual nationality complicates things. Also hard to judge Dutch 2nd against top flightsin Sweden and Denmark.