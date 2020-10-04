Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Robinson, Reyna, and more

Antonee Robinson had only been reduced to Carabao Cup appearances for Fulham to date, but finally got his first taste of the English Premier League.

Robinson started for Fulham on Sunday and played 90 minutes in an eventual 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The U.S. Men’s National Team left back excelled next to Tim Ream in a five-man backline for Fulham, completing 89% of his passes. He won six of his 11 duels against a pesky Wolves attack, while also winning one tackle and winning three aerial battles.

Proud of our guy @Antonee_Jedi, who made his @PLinUSA debut today for @FulhamFC. ⚪️⚫️ The 23-year-old became the eighth #USMNT player to feature for the Cottagers in the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 top-flight, a #PL record. Here’s to many more, Jedi! 👏 #COYW — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 4, 2020

Despite Robinson’s best efforts in his EPL debut, Fulham suffered its fourth league defeat of the new season. The London club will look to earn its first win of the campaign at Sheffield United on Oct. 17th.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna registered a trio of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s lopsided league win over Freiburg. Chris Richards made his first Bundesliga start for Bayern Munich in a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin while John Brooks helped Wolfsburg to a clean sheet at home. Christian Pulisic returned to the pitch for Chelsea in a lopsided victory over Crystal Palace. Gboly Ariyibi scored a missile of a goal for Panetolikos in Greek Super League play while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg ran away with a 7-1 win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played seven minutes in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 63 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to Luton Town on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Burton Albion’s 4-2 loss to Portsmouth on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 1-1 draw with Crawley Town on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 81 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started, registered three ASSISTS, and played 80 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards started, registered one ASSIST, and played 65 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler came off the bench and played three minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 85 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg’s scheduled match with Erzgebirge Aue was postponed on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 loss to Saarbrucken on Sunday.

Malik Tillman started and played 14 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Friday. Tillman left with an apparent injury.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Hannover II’s 4-1 loss to Oldenburg on Sunday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 loss to SSV Jeddeloh on Saturday.

Nick Taitague started and played 90 minutes in Schalke II’s 2-0 win over VfB Homberg on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo started and played 79 minutes for Wolfsburg II.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played two minutes for Schalke II.

DFB Junioren-vereinspokal

Kobe Hernandez-Foster came off the bench and played nine minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 3-2 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Mallorca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Napoli on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench, scored one GOAL, and played 32 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Venezia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played one minute in Lille’s 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht on Friday. It was Llanez’s debut for the club.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play in Heracles Almelo’s 3-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-0 win over Telstar on Friday.

Sebastian Soto started and played 45 minutes for Telstar.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 4-0 loss to NAC Breda on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress for Jong PSV.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 1-1 draw with Djurgarden on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 3-2 loss to Mjalby on Sunday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Orebro’s 3-2 win over Elfsborg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 win over Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 63 minutes in Besiktas’ 1-0 loss to Genclerbirligi on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Częstochowa’s 3-0 win over Wisla Plock on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk’s scheduled match with Wisla Krakow was postponed on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Livingston on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin dressed but did not play in Sint-Truiden’s 0-0 draw with Kortrijk on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play for Kortrijk.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored one GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played two minutes in Young Boys’ 1-0 win over FC Vaduz on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Hartberg 7-1 on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 84 minutes in Odense’s 1-0 loss to Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-2 draw with Lyngby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-2 draw with Midtjylland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Fitness) for Nordsjaelland.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt dressed but did not play in Dundalk’s 0-0 draw with Finn Harps on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 3-0 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Fernando Arce started and played 45 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Atlas on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 2-2 draw with Club America on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tebasco are OFF this weekend.