Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Soto, Heath, and more

Sebastian Soto continued his fine form for Dutch second tier side Telstar in a 1-1 draw with FC Oss on Saturday.

Soto got the start for Telstar at home and scored his third league goal of the Eerste Divisie season in the process. Soto was played behind the Oss backline in the fifth minute and made no mistake on the breakaway, slotting a left-footed shot past Bo Geens. The 20-year-old Norwich City loanee played 79 minutes in the draw for Telstar, continuing to get his minutes in the Netherlands in the early stages of the new season. Up next for Soto and his teammates is a trip to Roda JC Kerkrade on Oct. 19th.

Elsewhere, Tobin Heath helped Manchester United to its third league win of the WSL season, assisting on the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Tottenham. Samantha Mewis went the distance for Manchester City, but was unable to help the team avoid a 3-1 loss to Chelsea. Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also played this weekend, while Alex Morgan did not. McKinze Gaines scored in Regionalliga play for Hannover II while Ian Harkes started in Scottish League Cup action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

WSL

Samantha Mewis started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Tobin Heath started, registered one ASSIST, and played 77 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Christen Press started and played 55 minutes for Manchester United.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 30 minutes for Manchester City.

Alex Morgan did not dress for Tottenham.

League One

Indiana Vassilev started and played 76 minutes in Burton Albion’s 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 2-2 draw with Exeter City on Saturday.

Germany

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with KFC Uerdingen on Saturday.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines started, scored one GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hannover II’s 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Bryang Kayo started and played 73 minutes for Wolfsburg II.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Schalke II’s 2-1 loss to Wuppertal on Saturday.

Michael Edwards did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Scotland

League Cup

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 loss to Peterhead on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Dundee United.