Amon makes first Nordsjaelland appearance in over one year

The long and grueling wait for Jonathan Amon came to an end on Thursday with the American playmaker returning to the field for Danish club Nordsjaelland.

After missing a majority of the 2019-20 Superliagen season for Nordsjaelland, Amon started and played the opening 25 minutes of Thursday’s 5-1 Danish Cup win over FC Graesrodderne. He won a penalty kick in the 20th minute, eventually put away by Mikkel Rygaard, but most importantly got his first competitive action in over one year.

The 21-year-old South Carolina native was on the field for two Nordsjelland goals in an eventual rout against lower league competition. After missing out on most of last season, a healthy Amon gives the club another dangerous option for the current league season.

“You can see for Amon how much it means,” Nordsjaelland manager Flemming Pedersen said post match. “He shone like a sun today before the match because he knew he was going to have 20-25 minutes. It’s been a year since he last played, which is a long time for a young player.”

“He has fought hard for it in his rehabilitation, and now he has taken the first step. Then we can start building on. He also goes in and becomes crucial by getting a penalty kick where we score to go ahead 2-0. There we saw his enormous acceleration. So it was fine minutes he played.”

Amon has made two appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career, but has been forced to wait for his next opportunity from the sidelines. The winger has made 40 career appearances for Nordsjaelland and could be included in the club’s next league match on Oct. 19th against Randers.