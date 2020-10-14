Chris Richards sidelined with calf injury

Chris Richards has drawn praise from Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick in the early stages of the new season, but will be sidelined for the next few matches.

Flick ruled Richards out of at least the next two matches due to a calf injury suffered in training. Bayern Munich returns to domestic action on Thursday against Duren in the German DFB-Pokal before facing newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga play.

“He can’t play,” Flick said in a press conference Wednesday. “He had some problems with his calf muscles. It took a bit of time, but it’s getting better. But we must be careful and integrate him into team training again step by step.”

Richards started and played 65 minutes in a 4-3 Bayern win over Hertha Berlin prior to the current international break. The former FC Dallas product registered his first assist, setting up a Robert Lewandowski goal. It was Richards first senior start for the club.

The 20-year-old played most of last season with Bayern II, helping the 3. Liga side win the division despite not being allowed to be promoted. A former mainstay with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, Richards could also make his senior international debut in November with the USMNT reportedly set to face Wales and the Netherlands in friendlies.

Due to his injury, Richards could return to the field as early as Oct. 21st against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League play or Oct. 24th against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga action.