Best of MLS: Finlay, Crew, and more

Minnesota United might have seen a two-goal lead slip in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo, but Ethan Finlay’s performance shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Finlay scored a brace in a 19-minute span in the first half at Allianz Field, providing a positive offensive boost for the Loons. The veteran winger scored with his left foot on both occasions, but made sure to beat Marko Maric from different angles in the draw.

The Columbus Crew picked up an important win in its push for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, downing NYCFC 3-1 at home. After failing to win any of its last four matches, Caleb Porter’s side received goals from Artur, Pedro Santos, and Gyasi Zardes to move one point behind second place Philadelphia Union.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the weekend.

Player of the Week

Ethan Finlay shined for Minnesota United, scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo. Finlay curled his opening effort past Marko Maric in the 11th minute before chipping the goalkeeper in the 30th minute to double the Loons first-half lead. Minnesota ultimately drew the match at home, but Finlay showed his worth once again to head coach Adrian Heath.

Finlay beat out Montreal’s Bojan Krkic, Sporting KC’s Gadi Kinda, and L.A. Galaxy playmaker Cristian Pavon for this weekend’s top honor.

Team of the Week

The Columbus Crew ended a four-match winless run with a 3-1 home victory over NYCFC on Sunday. Caleb Porter’s side had slipped out of the top spot of the Eastern Conference in recent weeks, but stopped the bleeding with an important conference win.

Montreal Impact, Toronto FC, and the D.C. United were all in consideration for the weekend’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Goal of the Week

The New York Red Bulls earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday and Brian White came up clutch for the hosts in stoppage time. White showed great skill in the 90th minute, scoring an equalizer past veteran Brian Rowe. After receiving possession at the top of the Lions box, White flicked the ball to his left foot before turning and hitting a one-time shot into the bottom corner. The draw for the Red Bulls kept them in seventh place in the East.