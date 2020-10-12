Best of MLS: Musovski, Revolution, and more

Danny Musovski filled in Bob Bradley’s starting lineup on Sunday night and put in an impressive performance against the Seattle Sounders.

Musovski scored his first-career brace for LAFC in a 3-1 home victory, moving the club to fourth in the Western Conference after a win over the current Conference leaders. He also registered an assist in the win, earning Man of the Match honors for the club.

The New England Revolution ended its short two-match winless run with a 2-1 road victory over NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Teal Bunbury and Lee Nguyen each scored for Bruce Arena’s side, handing NYCFC its first defeat since Sept. 23rd.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the weekend.

Player of the Week

Musovski starred for LAFC in an impressive home victory, scoring in each half at Banc of California Stadium. His opener came in the 15th minute after heading home Eduard Atuesta’s free kick past Stefan Frei. After setting up Francisco Ginella in the 65th minute, Musovski ended his perfect evening with a second goal for himself in the 84th minute.

Musovski beat out Portland’s Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Chicago Fire midfielder Alvaro Medran, and New York Red Bulls’ youngster Caden Clark for this weekend’s top honor.

Team of the Week

The New England Revolution ended a three-match winless run against NYCFC in all competitions with a 2-1 road victory on Sunday. Teal Bunbury opened things in the third minute for the Revs before Lee Nguyen’s late penalty kick iced the result for the visitors. Despite an Alexander Callens stoppage time consolation goal, the Revs moved to one points behind NYCFC in the East standings.

LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, and the Philadelphia Union were all in consideration for the weekend’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Goal of the Week

Sporting KC hit back to earn three points at home on Sunday night against Nashville SC with Erik Hurtado scoring a game-winning wonder strike in front of the home fans. Hurtado’s skill was on display in the 79th minute after some great service from Amadou Dia. Dia played a ball over the top of the Nashville backline allowing Hurtado to volley a shot into the left corner past a stunned Joe Willis. SKC stayed in third place with the victory, one point behind Seattle and Portland.