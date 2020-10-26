Best of MLS: Santos, Union, and more

The Philadelphia Union took control of the race for the MLS Supporters’ Shield on Saturday with a dominant win at Subaru Park.

Sergio Santos was one of many Union players who impressed in a 5-0 beatdown of Toronto FC. Santos became the fourth player in club history to record a hat trick in league play, impressing alongside Kacper Przybylko in attack.

As for the Union, they delivered a statement with over its biggest competition for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite several players being out for TFC, the Union kept piling on the fun against Greg Vanney’s side, rebounding from a loss to the Canadian club earlier this month.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the weekend.

Player of the Week

Santos scored three goals for the Union in its 5-0 win, while also holding his own against a veteran backline led by Laurent Ciman and Omar Gonzalez. The Brazilian won six of his 10 duels in the match and showed good finishing ability on all three of his goals. If Santos continues this good run of form, it could make the Union that more dangerous heading into a hopeful playoff push.

Santos beat out Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan, Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido Kinda, and LAFC’s Danny Musovski for the weekly award.

Team of the Week

In arguably its biggest game of the season so far, the Union sent a statement to the rest of MLS with its lopsided win over Toronto FC. Not only did the Union score five goals, it outshot TFC 27-3 on the night and continued to pile on the pressure even with the three points already secure. With three matches to go, the Union hold the edge in its race for a first-ever Supporters’ Shield crown.

Yo, @mls… Submitting our nomination for Team of the Week. I think we have a real strong case with this one. Thanks.

AtPhilaUnion pic.twitter.com/y8zYb84B9e — X – PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) October 25, 2020

D.C. United, Inter Miami, and the Sporting KC were all in consideration for the weekend’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Goal of the Week

The Vancouver Whitecaps moved just ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night after a 2-1 home win at Providence Park. Ali Adnan’s magnificent free kick proved to be the spark in what was a two goal second-half for the Caps. Adnan’s left-footed shot veered away from J.T. Marcinowski and helped give the Whitecaps a third win of its past four matches.

"He's not gonna hit it from there is he?" Yes, yes he is.#VWFC #VANvSJ pic.twitter.com/WqcLw7JFRl — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 25, 2020

Rookie of the Week

Daryl Dike continued his strong season with Orlando City, scoring his fifth league goal of the season. Dike fought off Nico Figal after a great over-the-top pass from Antonio Carlos and slotted home the opening goal at Inter Miami Stadium. The 20-year-old has brought physicality and strength to the Lions attack and rewarded Oscar Pareja after earning another start this season.