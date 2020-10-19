Carter-Vickers excited for latest challenge at AFC Bournemouth

Cameron Carter-Vickers has played most of his professional career so far in the EFL Championship and the American centerback will get another crack in England’s second tier this season.

AFC Bournemouth added Carter-Vickers on loan for the rest of this season, giving Jason Tindall’s side an experienced defender for its push for promotion. The Cherries were relegated from the Premier League last season, but have started off this season well with 11 points earned through five matches.

Carter-Vickers arrived on the South Coast last Friday and was able to watch his new team in action in a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers. The latest opportunity for the Tottenham loanee might be his best at helping a club earn promotion into England’s top flight.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Carter-Vickers said in a club interview Monday. “It’s a big club with quality players and quality teammates. I’m excited to be here and it’s been good so far. I traveled down here late on Friday, but was able to catch the game on the weekend and train today [Monday] so it’s been good.”

“I watched the game at the weekend and I thought QPR came in with a lot of energy and done what they were trying to do,” Carter-Vickers said. “A big positive is that we didn’t lose, sometimes you might not play at your best, but it’s important to get points which the club got one on Saturday.”

Carter-Vickers appeared in four friendlies for Jose Mourinho’s side this summer, but ultimately was loaned out in order to get first team minutes elsewhere. The 22-year-old has made 92 combined appearances in the Championship, most recently helping Luton Town fight off relegation to League One last season.

After an up-and-down spell with Stoke City in the first half of the season, Carter-Vickers played a vital role for Luton Town, appearing in 16 matches. Despite interest from the Hatters and Swansea City this summer, Carter-Vickers was loaned to Bournemouth, whom will certainly be in the mix for a promotion place this season.

“I’m trying to help the team first of all,” Carter-Vickers said. “The team and the manager has their goals and I’m just trying to help wherever needed. I want to win games and I know the team does too so that is our goal every week.”

“There’s definitely going to be competition for squad places because there is a lot of talent here. I think overall I can help make the team better. Of course there are going to be a lot of matches so everyone has to be ready. That is going to be key if we want to stay near the top of the table.”

Carter-Vickers comes to Bournemouth in the final year of his contract at Spurs, after making only four competitive appearances for the London club. With several players leaving the South Coast club this summer, Carter-Vickers is the third centerback under 25-years-old on Bournemouth’s roster, joining Chris Mepham and Jack Simpson.

Bournemouth has only conceded four goals in five league matches so far, shutting out Norwich City and QPR in the last three weeks. With both a new manager and teammates to impress, Carter-Vickers is hoping to use his past loan experiences to help him and Bournemouth reach their goals this season.

“I’ve been on loan quite a few times, but they are all different from each other,” Carter-Vickers said. “It’s all different experiences and all different things to learn. Overall I feel its been good for me in my development.”

“The Championship is a very tough league. Any team can beat any team on any occasion. The main thing is if you go into every game ready to fight and ready for what any other team throws at you, I think you’ll be okay in the long run.”

Carter-Vickers could make his club debut as early as Wednesday with the Cherries traveling to fellow promotion hopefuls Cardiff City.