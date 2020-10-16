Carter-Vickers joins Bournemouth on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading out on loan once again for Tottenham Hotspur.
EFL Championship side AFC Bournemouth announced the loan signing of Carter-Vickers on Friday for the 2020-21 season. Tottenham also has a recall option for Carter-Vickers in January, should they decide to do so.
Carter-Vickers has yet to make his senior competitive debut for Spurs, but did feature in four preseason matches this summer under Jose Mourinho. He spent the 2019-20′ season on loan with both Stoke City and Luton Town, helping the latter fight off relegation from England’s second-tier.
The 22-year-old is in the final season of his contract and had been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer. Despite interest also from Swansea City and Luton Town, Bournemouth won the race for the young centerback’s services in its push for promotion back to the English Premier League.
Carter-Vickers has totaled 103 domestic appearances in his five loans away from Tottenham, which included several stays in the Championship.
Bournemouth returns to league action this weekend against QPR.
I don’t see this as negatively as others seem to. Look at Tottenham’s previous experience with defenders. Yedlin, loaned, then sold. A lot of other guys like Danny Rose, who came up through their ranks, mede the team, was a spot starter(at 23), then a consistent starter for a while, then a spot starter, then loaned again. They will bring in guys from places like Holland, once from Romania, and so on. It seems like they are rarely satisfied with a set lineup. CCV is only 22 and Bournemouth was in the Premier League for a while and could return. Like johnnyrazor said, his best bet is that they get promoted and buy CCV. That would probably be better than Tottenham keeping him.Spurs will probably sell him in January since he would apparently be a free agent in June. At the very least he has a job in the Championship (where he could make up to $1 million per year) and may catch on with a lower tier EPL team. With the development of Richards, the USMNT doesn’t need him as much, although he could be a good backup.
I hope he can at least stay the year instead of being recalled in January yet again. I believe his contract is up at the end of the season so hopefully he finds a home. Optimal would be help Bournemouth get promoted and then sign a long term with them.
Here we go again….at what point does this become a detriment, not finding a permanent solution and having to play in and show your quality in a short period of time?!vWhile I agree that he’s had some success on previous loans, a player his age who has been in english leagues for several years now has to nail down a home somewhere!
I swear, CCV would be a better spokesperson for the apartments commercial instead of Jeff Goldblum!! English accent, moves every 6 months, pro-athlete not known to a lot of futbol fans in the US. CCV would be a moving industry infomercial giant!!