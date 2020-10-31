Carter-Vickers nearing Bournemouth debut after impressive training sessions

Cameron Carter-Vickers has another loan spell in front of him this season and the American defender looks to be getting his close to making his debut for his new club.

Carter-Vickers joined AFC Bournemouth on loan from Tottenham earlier this fall and has since been training with Jason Tindall’s squad. Although he hasn’t debuted as of yet for the EFL Championship promotion hopefuls, the centerback has impressed his new manager and looks set to debut in the coming weeks.

“I have been really pleased with Cam since he’s been at the football club,” Tindall said Friday. “With any new player that comes here I think it’s important they understand what’s expected of them in their position.”

“They know what we expect from the team’s point of view and there’s certain things they have to do to make sure that when they come in, they come in and make a difference and they are ready.”

Carter-Vickers is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham, a club that he has only appeared twice for in domestic competitions. The 22-year-old has been loaned to the Championship five times prior to his current spell, most recently helping Luton Town fight off relegation in the first half of 2020.

With Bournemouth already retaining several familiar faces in its backline, Carter-Vickers was always going to have to work for minutes at the South Coast club. Bournemouth’s busy schedule continues this coming week with trips to Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City in a four-day span, but Tindall thinks Carter-Vickers could play a role shortly.

“Cam’s had a really good week’s training,” Tindall said. “We’ve got some really good work into Cam and I think he’s very close to being at a level where he’s ready to come in and play.”

Bournemouth is currently in the top six of the Championship table after winning four of its opening nine matches.