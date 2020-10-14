Freddy Adu to join Swedish club Osterlen

Freddy Adu hasn’t played professional soccer since 2018, leaving many to assume his well-traveled career was over. Now comes word out of Sweden that the 31-year-old American is ready to resume his career with a return overseas.

Swedish fourth division club Osterlen FF is set to sign Adu, Expressen reported Wednesday. The club has secured promotion to the third division for 2021, when Adu is expected to join the club in January, a source confirmed to SBI.

“A lot is happening now,” Osterlen sporting director Malik Sesay said. “Through our network we have made contact with Adu who had a sabbatical during Corona and wants to resume his career. He has kept running his training and will come to Skåne in November.”

Adu began his playing career in 2004 with D.C. United, but has bounced around in the years since. The 31-year-old has earned 17 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team and also played domestically in Finland, Portugal, and France while featuring for the Philadelphia Union.

The attacking forward last played with USL side Las Vegas Lights FC in 2018, scoring one goal in 14 appearances.

His move to Sweden will see him join fellow Americans Aron Johannsson, Mix Diskerud, and Romain Gall, who all currently play in the Allsvenskan.