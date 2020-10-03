Gio Reyna delivers hat-trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund romp

Gio Reyna’s torrid start to the new Bundesliga season reached a new level on Saturday, as the young American midfielder delivered a hat-trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s romp over Freiburg.
The 17-year-old American delivered a pair of assists to fellow young standout Erling Haaland, and delivered another assist off a perfectly-placed corner kick in Dortmund’s 4-0 victory.
Reyna earned his third straight start for Dortmund on Saturday, and while Jadon Sancho’s absence from the squad drew the most attention heading into the match, attention turned quickly to the blossoming Reyna-Haaland partnership, which broke through in the 31st minute for the opening goal of the match.
Gio Reyna with the sublime assist for Erling Haaland ⚽@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/C9BIWnaxf3
— ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020
Reyna delivered his second assist courtesy of a corner kick in the 47th minute, setting up Emre Can’s header finish.
First multi-assist game for Gio Reyna in his senior career 👀 pic.twitter.com/vvNhlOiM70
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020
Reyna set up Haaland for his third assist with a well-weighted pass that the Norwegian striker blasted home.
Reyna to Haaland again!
The 17-year-old American has three assists today! pic.twitter.com/ID8L2Ua2Li
— ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020
Reyna came off in the 80th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd at Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund fans gave Gio Reyna a standing ovation after being subbed off 👏 pic.twitter.com/iPtVsbVEHD
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020
Reyna and Dortmund head into the international break with six points, and will return to action on October 17 against Hoffenheim before beginning their UEFA Champions League campaign on Oct. 20 against Lazio.
Glad BvB and Reyna both rebounded from last weeks game. They looked confident and played freely (interchanging). Was a strong performance all around.
On the USMNT front, it doesn’t really matter (positionally) where Reyna and Pulisic start the game, both are going to shift around and find pockets of space by pinching in at times and going wide at others.
The key is going to be who gets partnered with them. Who’s going to emerge first…another wide player (Uli, Weah, etc…) or is it going to be another central player (Aaronson, Holmes, etc…). If a Central player than Reyna shifts to the opposite wing as Pulisic. If it’s a winger than Reyna shifts inside.
If this match, doesn’t cement Reyna as a number 10, then nothing will persuade the fans, who say, he’s a winger. He’s been playing the same way since NYFC academy @ 16. I don’t care if he had a bad U17 WC tournament, the dude has got crazy expectations, both parents are former US national team HoFs. He’s playing with adults and making it look easy! #USMNT
Where he starts isn’t as important as his freedom to move. With Rues starting for Sancho, Gio started wider this week. At times he spread wide providing width and letting Witsell and Bellingham use the middle. At other times he was directly under Erling. Just like Pulisic he isn’t a traditional winger but he does like to get into wider positions and cut inside. Against weaker opponents you could play him as a #10 with CP and Morris wide and a CF. Against a stronger offensive team you can play him as an inverted winger with CP under the CF and add another CM behind Adams and Wes.
Gio could have had another but Witsell sent it over from close range. We haven’t had a great corner taker for awhile.