Gio Reyna delivers hat-trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund romp

Gio Reyna’s torrid start to the new Bundesliga season reached a new level on Saturday, as the young American midfielder delivered a hat-trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s romp over Freiburg.

The 17-year-old American delivered a pair of assists to fellow young standout Erling Haaland, and delivered another assist off a perfectly-placed corner kick in Dortmund’s 4-0 victory.

Reyna earned his third straight start for Dortmund on Saturday, and while Jadon Sancho’s absence from the squad drew the most attention heading into the match, attention turned quickly to the blossoming Reyna-Haaland partnership, which broke through in the 31st minute for the opening goal of the match.

Gio Reyna with the sublime assist for Erling Haaland ⚽@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/C9BIWnaxf3 — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020

Reyna delivered his second assist courtesy of a corner kick in the 47th minute, setting up Emre Can’s header finish.

First multi-assist game for Gio Reyna in his senior career 👀 pic.twitter.com/vvNhlOiM70 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020

Reyna set up Haaland for his third assist with a well-weighted pass that the Norwegian striker blasted home.

Reyna to Haaland again! The 17-year-old American has three assists today! pic.twitter.com/ID8L2Ua2Li — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020

Reyna came off in the 80th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund fans gave Gio Reyna a standing ovation after being subbed off 👏 pic.twitter.com/iPtVsbVEHD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020

Reyna and Dortmund head into the international break with six points, and will return to action on October 17 against Hoffenheim before beginning their UEFA Champions League campaign on Oct. 20 against Lazio.