Gio Reyna delivers assist in Dortmund's UCL loss to Lazio

There were not many positives for Borussia Dortmund in its UEFA Champions League opener, but Gio Reyna was involved in one of them.

Reyna set up Borussia Dortmund’s lone goal in a 3-1 road loss to Lazio on Matchday 1 of the new Champions League campaign on Tuesday. The young American fed fellow prodigy Erling Haaland with a low cross in the 71st minute, hitting a perfectly-weighted and pinpoint ball from the right wing that was finished emphatically by the Norwegian striker.

The assist. The finish 🤩 Gio Reyna finds Erling Haaland to put the @BlackYellow back in it! pic.twitter.com/I19oV1Kh7W — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 20, 2020

The goal trimmed Dortmund’s deficit in half and gave the German power an opportunity to find an equalizer, but Lazio netted for the third time on the day five minutes later to reestablish a two-goal lead.

Reyna, 17, came off the bench at halftime after Dortmund fell behind, 2-0, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. He played the entire second half and earned a yellow card in the 62nd minute in addition to setting up his team’s only goal.