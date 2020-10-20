Horvath starts, leads Club Brugge to UCL win

Ethan Horvath returned to the Club Brugge starting lineup on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League play and picked up his first win since August 2019 in the process.

Horvath filled in for Simon Mignolet who remains sidelined with COVID-19 and helped Club Brugge pick up a 2-1 Matchday 1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg. It was the American’s second Champions League win as a starter with Brugge and his fourth appearance in the competition overall with the club.

After making one save in the first half, Horvath watched his teammates break the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Emmanuel Dennis handed Brugge a 1-0 advantage after an error from Wilmar Barrios allowed the striker to rush on goal and poke past Mikhail Kerzhakov.

Horvath was unfortunate to concede an equalizing goal in the 74th minute after a long-range strike from Dejan Lovren ricocheted off the post and in off Horvath’s back.

Zenit continued to pressure for a winning goal, but Horvath came up with his biggest save in the 79th minute to keep things tied at 1-1.

It's about how you bounce back. 😤 Ethan Horvath comes up with a crucial 79th minute save for @ClubBrugge!

However, Brugge would save its best moment for stoppage time as Charles De Ketelaere scored the winning goal. Ruud Vormer crossed a pass in the box to a wide open De Ketelaere, who poked home to earn the Belgian side all three points.

As for Horvath, he made two saves in the match to preserve an important Group F in Russia.

Brugge returns to league play on Saturday at OH Leuven before hosting Lazio on Oct. 28th on Matchday 2 of the European competition.