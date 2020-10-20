Horvath starts, leads Club Brugge to UCL win

Ethan Horvath returned to the Club Brugge starting lineup on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League play and picked up his first win since August 2019 in the process.
Horvath filled in for Simon Mignolet who remains sidelined with COVID-19 and helped Club Brugge pick up a 2-1 Matchday 1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg. It was the American’s second Champions League win as a starter with Brugge and his fourth appearance in the competition overall with the club.
After making one save in the first half, Horvath watched his teammates break the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Emmanuel Dennis handed Brugge a 1-0 advantage after an error from Wilmar Barrios allowed the striker to rush on goal and poke past Mikhail Kerzhakov.
Horvath was unfortunate to concede an equalizing goal in the 74th minute after a long-range strike from Dejan Lovren ricocheted off the post and in off Horvath’s back.
Zenit continued to pressure for a winning goal, but Horvath came up with his biggest save in the 79th minute to keep things tied at 1-1.
It's about how you bounce back. 😤
Ethan Horvath comes up with a crucial 79th minute save for @ClubBrugge! pic.twitter.com/35uzRJP6FU
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 20, 2020
However, Brugge would save its best moment for stoppage time as Charles De Ketelaere scored the winning goal. Ruud Vormer crossed a pass in the box to a wide open De Ketelaere, who poked home to earn the Belgian side all three points.
3 POINTS!!! NO BETTER WAY TO START THIS CAMPAIGN! 😍🔵⚫ #UCL #ZENCLU pic.twitter.com/Uk1RNnUPIE
— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 20, 2020
As for Horvath, he made two saves in the match to preserve an important Group F in Russia.
Brugge returns to league play on Saturday at OH Leuven before hosting Lazio on Oct. 28th on Matchday 2 of the European competition.
I still think Horvath is an excellent option for the USMNT Keeper. If he could just find a way to move away from Brugge to a club where he’d have a chance for 1st team minutes. He’s nearly equal to Steffen….and is right there in the hunt with Sean Johnson and the others. Hopefully he’ll get some time in the November Friendlies.
Horvath had a very respectable game. The own goal is a write off… just FIFA physics. His save on that wicked deflected shot in the 79th could end up being a “six pointer” in the context of the group.
As for his situation, it’s odd. I have to imagine there are at least a few people at Club Brugge who wonder why they are among the few teams in top class soccer for whom the goalkeeper is their highest paid player (about 20% of the aggregate team salary wages, and over 10x Horvath’s salary). Particularly in a depressed pandemic economy, Mignolet would be the first guy most clubs would look to move/monetize (he’s still just 31 and would attract interest in most any global league). Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Mignolet has any interest in leaving, and the club seems to have signed him with a mutual understanding.
It appears they spend money on veteran defensive players and make money on young attackers. Vanaken being one of their few veteran attackers but he’s been there forever. Mignolet just signed an extension this month according to Transfermkt so I don’t think management is too concerned about having the keeper making the most money. Brugge benched Horvath a couple times before Mignolet came along so it seems they don’t think he’s good enough to win league titles and compete once they drop to the Europa League. Don’t get me wrong I’m not saying Ethan isn’t a good keeper I’m just saying Mignolet was a regular starter in the EPL and if not for Courtois would have about 50 caps instead of 20.
What is strange is Horvath has had multiple nice performances in European play for both Brugge and Molde why hasn’t a bigger league club come along. Maybe they have but we haven’t heard, you would think he’d be perfect for a mid table German side.
Didn’t look rusty at all. So unlucky on the own goal. Not his fault. He looked shaky with his distribution in the first half, but it also seemed like his teammates weren’t getting open.
That was a fantastic save at the 79th minute. Keep up the good work, Horvath! You’ve got this!