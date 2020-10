Manchester United-Tottenham headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham finished well off the pace last season, but has its first big test of the new English Premier League season on Sunday.

Tottenham will travel to Manchester United in this weekend’s EPL Match of the Weekend looking for its first statement victory this campaign. Spurs drew 1-1 last weekend with Newcastle United before advancing in the Carabao Cup midweek.

As for the Red Devils, they bounced back from an opening weekend loss by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 on the South Coast. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also advanced in the League Cup, once again defeating the Seagulls 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Two of the top teams in Italy will square off this weekend as Juventus welcomes Napoli to Turin. Juventus tied AS Roma on Matchday 2 while Napoli has yet to concede a goal in its first two wins of the new season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Dries Mertens headline the attacking talent of both clubs.

Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich will look for a bounce back in league play after suffering a first defeat since Dec. 2019. A 4-1 trouncing at the hands of Hoffenheim was surprising to see, but Hansi Flick’s side did capture the German Super Cup midweek.

Barcelona gets its first major test of the new La Liga campaign as it hosts Sevilla on Sunday afternoon. Lionel Messi and Co. defeated Sevilla 4-0 in this fixture last season, with Messi being one of four scorers on that afternoon.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+, ESPN Deportes – Union Berlin vs. Mainz

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Moreirense vs. Boavista

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs. Santos Laguna

10:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Club Leon vs. Mazatlán

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs AFC Bournemouth

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs. FC Juarez

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs. Orlando City II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Louisville vs. Notre Dame

7 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN App – Duke vs. North Carolina

NCAA Women’s Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – West Virginia vs. Texas

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Georgia vs. Tennessee

8 p.m. -fuboTV– Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Kansas State vs. Kansas

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – TCU vs. Iowa State

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock – Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Leeds United vs. Manchester City

3 p.m. – Peacock – Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs. Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs. Schalke

La Liga

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Eibar

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs. Getafe

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs. Huesca

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Valencia vs. Real Betis

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs. Crotone

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs. Torino

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Udinese vs. AS Roma

Primeira Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs. Maritimo

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Necaxa

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Atletico San Luis

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Club América vs. Pumas

Major League Soccer

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Fox Network – Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter Miami vs. NYCFC

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs. FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs. Columbus Crew

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– San Jose Earthquakes vs. L.A. Galaxy

National Women’s Soccer League

12:30 p.m. – Twitch – Sky Blue vs. Washington Spirit

10 p.m. – fuboTV, CBS Sports Network – Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs. Derby County

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs. Watford

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Jeonbuk Motors vs. Pohang Steelers

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV,TUDN USA – Pumas vs. Club America

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahce vs. Fatih Karagumruk

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Philadelphia Union II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City FC vs. Sporting KC II

7:30 p.m.- ESPN+– Saint Louis FC vs. Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Switchbacks FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 FC vs. Birmingham Legion

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs. OKC Energy FC

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs. Reno 1868 FC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising FC vs. L.A. Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+– Sacramento Republic FC vs. Portland Timbers II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN App – Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

NCAA Women’s Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – LSU vs. Auburn

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs. New England II

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs. Fort Lauderdale

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs. Tormenta

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs. Tucson

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock – Leicester City vs. West Ham United

7 a.m. – Peacock – Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

9 a.m. -Peacock – Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

9 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham

11:30 a.m. -NBSCN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs. Tottenham

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

La Liga

6 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Huesca vs Cádiz

8 a.m. – fuboTV – Deportivo Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs. Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Cadiz vs. Granada

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN App – Benevento vs. Crotone

9 a.m. ESPN+, fuboTV – Lazio vs. Inter Milan

9 a.m. -ESPN App – Parma vs. Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs. Spezia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs. Napoli

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs. Augsburg

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

Primeira Liga

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs. Belenenses

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs. Farense

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Portimonense vs. Sporting CP

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs. AS Monaco

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs. Lille

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

6 p.m. – fuboTV – FC Juarez vs. Pachuca

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Queretaro vs. Monterrey

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Club Tijuana vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

Major League Soccer

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. – Twitch – Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Horsens vs. Midtjylland

Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Sturm Graz vs. Rheindorf Altach

Primera A

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Universidad Catolica vs. Emelec

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– FC Groningen vs. Ajax

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs. Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hammarby vs. Djurgarden

Super Lig

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Besiktas vs. Genclerbirligi

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Kasimpasa vs. Galatasaray

USL Championship

11 a.m. –ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs. North Carolina FC

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs. El Paso Locamotive

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs. Hartford Athletic

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs. San Antonio FC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs. Atlanta United II

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Louisville vs. Boston College

12 p.m. -ESPN App – Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – South Carolina vs. Kentucky

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisiana vs. Texas State

2 p.m. –ESPN+– South Alabama vs. Georgia State

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

3 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Virginia vs. Miami

5 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Duke vs. Clemson

5 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Florida vs. Alabama