MLS final regular season standings to be determined by points per game

Major League Soccer has made a change to determine its final regular season standings for the 2020 season.

With several MLS clubs set to conclude the season without playing a full 23-match schedule due to COVID-19, the league confirmed that qualification for the MLS Cup Playoffs will be determined by points per game. Points per game will also be used to determine the overall MLS standings with the top U.S.-based club earning a berth in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

Due to the recent change, the current MLS standings has been updated which has also seen Minnesota United clinch a spot in the playoffs from the Western Conference.

In addition, six matches which were postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 will not be made up. The Colorado Rapids were involved in five of those six matches, while LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Sporting KC, L.A. Galaxy, and FC Dallas were also impacted by those cancellations.

Tie breaking procedures for seeding will also be calculated on a per match basis. The MLS regular season will officially end on Decision Day, scheduled for Nov. 8th before the MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Friday, Nov. 20th.

Here’s a full list of the tie breaking procedures:

1.) Total number of wins per match played;

2.) Goal Differential (GD) per match played;

3.) Goals For (GF) per match played;

4.) Fewest disciplinary points per match played;

5.) Away Goal Differential per away match played;

6.) Away Goals For per away match played;

7.) Home Goal Differential per home match played;

8.) Home Goals For per home match played;

9.) Coin toss (tie between two clubs) or drawing of lots (tie between three or more clubs).

MLS play resumes this weekend with two matches scheduled for Saturday and 11 slated for Sunday.