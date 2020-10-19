MLS Sunday Rewind: Crew and Galaxy halt slumps, teen scores LAFC equalizer vs. Timbers, and more

It was a night filled with late goals all across Major League Soccer, whether it be winners, equalizers, or just late insurance goals, teams were waiting until the final minutes to deliver goals in multiple matches.

A total of five matches had goals scored in the 89th minute or later, including slump-halting winner for the LA Galaxy and late equalizer for Los Angeles FC by a 16-year-old scoring his first goal for the team.

Toronto FC used an 89th-minute goal to maintain its hold on the best record in MLS, while the New York Red Bulls found a late equalizer from someone other than Caden Clark to snatch a point against Orlando City.

Here is a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Crew 3, NYCFC 1

(Artur 26′, Santos 50′, Zardes 90+2′) – (Castellanos 55′)

Man of the Match

Artur scored the Crew’s opening goal, then drew the penalty that eventually led to the Crew’s third goal.

Moment of the Match

The Crew’s winning goal was a beauty, with Derrick Etienne Jr. toasting Ronald Matarrita before setting up Pedro Santos with a great chance he buried.

Match to Forget

Maxime Chanot failed to close down Santos on the winner, and committed the penalty foul that eventually led to the Crew’s third goal.

Red Bulls 1, Orlando City 1

(Nani 56′) – (White 90+4)

Man of the Match

Nani was the best player on the field, converting a penalty kick and delivering the most key passes.

Moment of the Match

Brian White’s late equalizer helped the Red Bulls salvage the draw.

Match to Forget

Amro Tarek gave up the penalty that led to Orlando City’s goal with a clumsy challenge.

FC Cincinnati 1, D.C. United 2

(Pines 36′ , Odoi-Atsem 78′) – (Vasquez 56′)

Man of the Match

Donovan Pines was a force in central defense, and even without the gift of a turnover by Bobby Edwards to help him score the opening goal, Pines did enough defensively to merit this nod.

Moment of the Match

The Chris Odoi-Atsem winner in second-half stoppage time was a thing of beauty.

Match to Forget

Bobby Edwards will have nightmares about what transpired on Sunday night.

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta United 0

(Piatti 89′)

Man of the Match

Pablo Piatti was active throughout the night, and his header on the winner was a well-deserved goal.

Moment of the Match

Richie Laryea’s move to get open and deliver the cross to Piatti for the winner was a work of art.

Match to Forget

Ezequiel Barco came off the bench and played the entire second half for his first game action in more than a month, and the Argentine midfielder was largely invisible.

Minnesota United 2, Dynamo 2

(Finlay 11′, Finlay 30′) – (Rodriguez 59′, Hansen 83′)

Man of the Match

Ethan Finlay scored both of Minnesota United’s goals to help the Loons jump out to the early advantage.

Moment of the Match

The Houston Dynamo looked beaten before their opening goal, which was a beautiful sequence begun by a Darwin Ceren forced turnover and lightning-fast counterattack, culminating in a Memo Rodriguez goal.

Match to Forget

Chase Gasper’s failed attempt at a clearance helped set up Niko Hansen’s equalizer for the Dynamo.

Timbers 1, LAFC 1

(Ebobisse 47′) – (Torres 90+4′)

Man of the Match

Felipe Mora was active all night, creating chances for others while also finding some of his own. He assisted in Portland’s lone goal.

Moment of the Match

Leave it to 16-year-old Christian Torres to pick deep in second-half stoppage time for his first MLS goal.

Match to Forget

Bradley Wright-Phillips had a lackluster evening, managing just one shot in his 76 minutes.

Galaxy 1, Whitecaps 0

(Koreniuk 90′)

Man of the Match

Cristian Pavon was the Galaxy’s most dangerous player throughout, and it was fitting that he delivered the assist on the winner.

Moment of the Match

Kai Koreniuk’s winning goal in the 90th-minute created a moment of sheer joy and relief for a Galaxy team mired in a terrible slump.

Match to Forget

Jake Nerwinski was beaten on the winning goal, and he knows it.

Earthquakes 0, Sounders 0

Man of the Match

Seattle defender Yeimar Gomez had his hands full dealing with an inspired San Jose attack, as he and goalkeeper Stefan Frei proved vital to posting the shutout.

Moment of the Match

Will Bruin’s 42nd-minute goal-line clearance to deny a Chris Wondolowski header was a huge moment.

Match to Forget

Chris Wondolowski could have been more active, managing just one shot on the night.

