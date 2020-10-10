MLS Ticker: Altidore out 4-5 weeks, LAFC reportedly to add defender, and more

Jozy Altidore’s impact for Toronto FC is second to none, but the veteran American striker is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Altidore left last weekend’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union with a hamstring injury and is set to miss 4-5 weeks due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury. TFC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed the injury in a press conference on Friday, with the Canadian club currently the Eastern Conference.

“We’re looking at roughly 4-5 weeks to get him on the mend and back,” said Vanney. “That’s a working timeline so we will keep working on that.”

Altidore, 30, has made 12 appearances for TFC this season, scoring two goals and registering one assist. The USMNT veteran has totaled 717 minutes of action so far in 2020, but will now miss a key stretch of matches for Toronto FC who aims to stay atop the East.

Up next for TFC is a date with FC Cincinnati on Sunday night before a midweek league match vs. New York Red Bulls.

Report: LAFC signing Colombian center back Murillo

LAFC is reportedly adding help in its defensive corps with the signing of Colombian centerback Jesus David Murillo.

Murillo’s current team Deportivo Independiente Medellin announced that the defender is set to join the defending Supporters’ Shield winners pending a medical. He would add help to a backline which has been inconsistent at times in 2020.

The 26-year-old made 15 appearances across all competitions for Independiente Medellin in 2020, scoring one goal. He has spent his pro career to date in his native Colombia with Independiente Medellin, Deportivo Pasto and Patriotas Boyaca.

LAFC has conceded up 30 goals in league play in 2020, with the club sitting fifth in the Western Conference. The club traded U.S. Men’s National Team defender Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC in the offseason and have since mainly relied on a center-back partnership of Eddie Segura and Dejan Jakovic this season.

Murillo will likely have to quarantine and train individually before joining his new teammates for a final stretch of the MLS regular season.

Report: Federico Higuain to join brother Gonzalo at Inter Miami

Federico Higuain is reportedly set to join his brother Gonzalo down in Florida.

D.C. United are set to send Higuain to Inter Miami CF for an undisclosed amount of allocation money, The Washington Post reported Friday. Federico requested the trade to join his brother, according to the report.

His move to Inter Miami would give Diego Alonso another veteran midfielder in his squad, and the chance to be reunited with his brother.

Gonzalo recently made the move from Serie A side Juventus to Inter Miami and has one goal and one assist in three MLS appearances.

Quakes sign midfielder Yueill to extension

Jackson Yueill is a rising talent with the San Jose Earthquakes organization and is committing his future to the club.

The club announced that Yueill has signed a multi-year contact extension to stay in San Jose. After making 34 appearances across his first two seasons in MLS, Yueill enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 under head coach Matias Almeyda. He made 32 appearances last season, tallying three goals and five assists, all of which were career highs.

“When we first selected Jackson, who was among the youngest prospects at the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, we believed he had a lot of potential because of his ability to read the game and his unique technical skillset,” said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli. “Today, three and a half years into his professional career, he’s earned the trust and respect of his teammates and coaching staff and has commanded the captain’s armband at a very young age. He has also gained the confidence necessary to be a key player, even in pressure situations, for both San Jose and the U.S. National Team.”

“The fact that Jackson has committed to a contract well beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup while in his prime shows just how committed he is towards our club, the locker room and in particular Matias’ technical direction.”

The 23-year-old USMNT player joined the Earthquakes as the sixth-overall selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft after playing two years collegiately at UCLA. He has since made 80 appearances, 68 starts and tallied four goals and 10 assists.

Internationally, Yueill has also made seven appearances for the USMNT, helping lead the team to a 4-1-1 record in his six starts.

D.C. United acquires international roster spot in trade

D.C. United will have midfielder Edison Flores back available this weekend after he was activated from the Injured List on Friday.

The club acquired an 2020 International Roster Slot in a trade with Sporting Kansas City in exchange for $50,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM). The addition of the roster spot allows D.C. United to activate Flores, who has been recovering from facial fractures and a concussion suffered back on Aug. 25th.

D.C. United midfielder Edison Flores has been cleared from injury after sustaining facial fractures and a concussion against New England on August 25. He will be activated off the Injured List and eligible for the Black-and-Red’s upcoming matches. Flores occupies an International Roster Slot for D.C. United.

Flores who occupies a Designated Player spot on the Black and Red’s roster, has started in five of his six appearances for the club. The 26-year-old Peruvian suffered his injury against the New England Revolution and could provide a needed spark in what has been a disappointing season for D.C. United.

D.C. faces the Chicago Fire this weekend.