Positive COVID-19 tests lead to two more MLS match postponements

Major League Soccer has postponed two matches originally scheduled for Sunday, bringing the number of Week 17 postponements to three due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Orlando City’s match against the Columbus Crew was postponed due to two confirmed COVID-19 cases among Crew staff, which came after Orlando City confirmed that a member of its first team had tested positive earlier on Saturday.

The FC Dallas-Minnesota United match scheduled for Sunday was also postponed after two members of Minnesota United’s player pool tested positive for COVID-19.

The two postponements came after MLS was forced to postpone the Colorado Rapids’ match versus the LA Galaxy, originally scheduled for Saturday. The league announced that postponement on Friday after yet another positive test for a Rapids player, which marked the fourth Rapids game to be postponed since the first set of positive tests by Rapids players and staff were confirmed on Sept. 23.

The postponements will make for a very challenging final month of the MLS regular season as teams try to find a way to make up missed matches during what is already a congested October schedule. The Rapids are in a particularly dire situation after having had four matches postponed.