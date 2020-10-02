Pulisic back available for Chelsea following injury layoff

Christian Pulisic missed the first few matches for English Premier League side Chelsea, but will be back available this weekend.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed the news Friday ahead of the Blues’ EPL date with London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pulisic had suffered a setback following his hamstring injury in July’s FA Cup Final, but could make his season debut at Stamford Bridge.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” said Lampard. “He won’t start the match because of the injury he’s had and it’s been a difficult injury but I am very keen to get him back in there.”

“It’s great to have him back for himself and for the boost he gives the team because he’s an important player for us. Hakim Ziyech is getting closer but he’s not quite fit enough to be on the bench.”

Pulisic scored 10 goals and added seven assists in his first full season at Chelsea, playing a vital role down the stretch this summer. He helped the Blues finish in the top four in the EPL while also reaching the FA Cup Final, before ultimately losing 2-1 to Arsenal.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star will be joined by several key faces in the Chelsea attack, with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner already featuring in several competitions.