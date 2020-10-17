Pulisic makes first start of season in Chelsea draw

Christian Pulisic returned to Frank Lampard’s starting lineup on Saturday for the first time in the new English Premier League season.

After making his season debut in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, Pulisic started and played 87 minutes in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic did not get on the scoresheet, but did some show positive moments in his performance. The 22-year-old won six of his 15 duels in the match while helping spring an attack on Chelsea’s third goal of the match, scored by Kai Havertz.

Pulisic failed to register a shot on goal while only completing 65% of his passes in the match. However, he did show good effort on several Chelsea counter attacks and will be expected to play many more minutes over the busy league season.

Chelsea eventually dropped two points due to Southampton’s late equalizer and will now host Sevilla on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League play.