Pulisic, McKennie, Dest and Reyna headline record-setting group of USMNT players named to Champions League rosters

A record 10 U.S. Men’s National Team players and prospects have been named to rosters for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna headline a group that will take part in the tournament group stages, which begin on Oct. 20.

A total of eight of the 10 are included on their respective teams A-list rosters, with Chris Richards at Bayern and Konrad De La Fuente at Barcelona currently on their team’s B list rosters, which means they are eligible to be added to matchday squads.

The aforementioned 10 aren’t the only Americans taking part in the Champions League group stage. Jesse Marsch is manager of Red Bull Salzburg, which is also competing in the tournament.

There is a potential for some American versus American clashes during the group stage, with Weston McKennie and Juventus taking on Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona. Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg faces Richards’ Bayern Munich.

The Champions League group stage begins on Oct. 20th.