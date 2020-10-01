MLS postpones Rapids-Timbers match due to COVID-19 cases

The Colorado Rapids saw their last match postponed due to COVID-19 and will also not be in action this coming weekend.

MLS announced Thursday that the match between the Rapids and Portland Timbers, scheduled for Saturday at Providence Park, has been postponed. The teams will now play the game on Nov. 4th at 10 p.m. ET, assuming no further changes are needed.

Two additional Rapids players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the club announced today. It is new news for the club after one Rapids player and seven more staff members tested positive on Sept. 28th.

Following the first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 24, the Rapids closed their training facility and have not trained since. All players and staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have entered self-isolation and the players and staff that have continued to receive negative results have remained in self-quarantine while following MLS health and safety protocols.

The Rapids also saw their scheduled match with Sporting KC on Sept. 27th postponed until Oct. 21st due to the positive tests.

Robin Fraser’s side is currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with 19 points earned through 13 matches.