Red Bulls hire Gerhard Struber as new head coach

The New York Red Bulls have their new head coach, and they have turned to a coach with extensive ties to the Red Bull network.

The Red Bulls announced on Tuesday morning that they have hired Gerhard Struber as the team’s head coach. Struber will soon take the reins from interim head coach Bradley Carnell and mark the permanent replacement for former leader Chris Armas, who was dismissed in early September.

Struber joins the MLS club after most recently guiding English League Championship side Barnsley FC, which received an undisclosed fee from the Red Bulls in order to release the 43-year-old Austrian from his contract.

“Gerhard is a bright coach, and we’re very pleased to welcome him to the club,” said Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell in statement issued by the team. “Gerhard’s playing style and experience in youth development align with our philosophy and, above all, as a person he fits into our culture. We look forward to him getting here and working together to achieve the goals we have set as a club.”

A former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder who also served as a head coach at FC Liefering and Wolfsberger FC in Austria, Struber helped Barnsley narrowly avoid relegation last season with wins in their final two matches. Barnsley has begun the new season winless in its first four matches, with just one point out of a possible 12.

Struber takes over a young Red Bulls squad that is looking to get back into the upper echelon in Major League Soccer. The team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7-2 record.

The Red Bulls have gone 3-3-0 since Armas was dismissed and Carnell took over, scoring 11 goals while conceding nine.

Struber is expected to join the Red Bulls soon, but is awaiting the pending receipt of his U.S. work visa. Five weeks remain in the 2020 MLS regular season, and the Red Bulls have eight matches left.

“I am looking forward to getting to know my new team, hopefully very soon.” said Struber in a team-issued statement. “We want to pursue very ambitious goals together and develop steadily. The challenge of working in MLS makes me proud and gives me massive motivation for a big opportunity.”