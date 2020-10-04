Report: Bournemouth, Swansea, Luton Town all want Carter-Vickers on permanent deal

Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to leave Tottenham on a permanent deal and reportedly three EFL Championship sides are in the mix to acquire him.

Bournemouth, Swansea City, and Luton Town are all in the mix to acquire Carter-Vickers, The Daily Mail reported. Monday will see the Summer Transfer Window come to a close and Jose Mourinho is set to sell Carter-Vickers, according to the report.

Carter-Vickers has yet to make his senior competitive debut for Spurs, but did feature in four preseason matches this summer under Mourinho. He recently spent the 2019-20′ season on loan with both Stoke City and Luton Town, helping the latter fight off relegation from England’s second-tier.

The 22-year-old is in the final season of his contract and had been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer. Carter-Vickers has totaled 103 domestic appearances in his five loans away from Tottenham to date, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Carter-Vickers also appeared for Swansea City on loan in his career, while Bournemouth had reportedly submitted a bid earlier this summer for his services. Carter-Vickers has earned eight caps to date with the USMNT, last appearing in June 2019.

Bournemouth suffered relegation from the Premier League this summer, but currently sits third in the EFL Championship table through four matches. Swansea City is fourth while Luton Town is fifth so far in the early stages of the new season.