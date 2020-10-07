Report: QPR submits improved offer for Charlie Kelman

Southend United and U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect Charlie Kelman has previously been linked with moves to a pair of English clubs and a new suitor is reportedly in the mix.

Kelman is on the radar of EFL Championship side QPR and the club has reportedly sent an improved second offer to the Shrimpers for his services, Southend Echo reported. Southend United rejected a first offer for the academy product, but could reconsider after a new offer has come in the door.

Tottenham, Swansea City, and MLS side D.C. United all have been linked with Kelman in the past.

After coming through the ranks at Southend United, the 18-year-old Kelman has been given the early opportunity with the first team in England. After registering one league goal in 10 appearances in 2018-19′, Kelman finished last season tied for the team lead with five goals in 18 appearances.

Despite Kelman’s best efforts, the club struggled for majority of the season, losing a league-high 24 matches while earning the fewest wins of any League One side (4), before ultimately suffering relegation to League Two.

Kelman has not featured for the Shrimpers in its last two matches in different competitions. For now he remains a member of the club, but that could very well change before the Oct. 16th deadline for English clubs to complete any roster moves.

“Charlie has been ticking over and training today,” Southend United manager Mark Molesley said. “That’s out of my control and his control too.

“We will see what the rest of the week brings but as far as I’m concerned he’s a Southend player and I look forward to having him around for training on Thursday and Friday.”

Southend United lost 3-0 to Portsmouth in EFL Trophy play on Tuesday and is currently 23rd in the 24-team League Two standings.