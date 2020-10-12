Report: USMNT to face Wales, Australia in London friendlies this November

The U.S. Men’s National Team did not take part in the October FIFA window, but is reportedly planning on a pair of friendlies abroad this November.

Gregg Berhalter’s side is lining up a friendly against Wales in London, with Australia also being in consideration, the Washington Post reported Monday. U.S. Soccer did not confirm the friendlies, but a November camp is set to feature European based players only, according to the report.

The USMNT was scheduled to face Wales back in March, along with the Netherlands prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a halt to any and all international matches. Due to travel restrictions, the USMNT has had to wait to get back in action with only one match under its belt in 2020.

A 1-0 friendly win vs. Costa Rica back in February saw Berhalter without many of his No. 1 options such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Sergino Dest due to the European season still going on.

Since then the USMNT has seen the Tokyo Olympics, Concacaf Nations League Final Four, and 2022 World Cup Qualifying all postponed until 2021 due to travel restrictions and player safety.

The USMNT has only faced Wales once in its history, earning a 2-0 friendly win back in 2003. Should the USMNT face Australia, it would be the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams with the last being a 3-1 USMNT friendly win back in 2010.