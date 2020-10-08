Reports: Mitrita linked with loan move to Saudi-Arabia

Alexandru Mitrita has played a vital role for MLS side NYCFC in a 2020 hit hard by injuries, but there is a doubt now just how much longer he will be sticking around Major League Soccer.

Mitrita has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, a move which is leaning towards a loan spell this season. News came out about the possible move earlier this week and NYCFC coach Ronny Deila confirmed

“Sometimes these moves are bigger than football and it would be very tough to keep him here if he wants to be closer to his family,” Deila told reporters on Tuesday. “Right now he is our player and is scheduled to return after the National Team is finished.”

The Romanian international is currently with his National Team ahead of a European Qualifying match against Iceland on Thursday. Mitrita was the lone New York City FC player to accept a call-up during this international window, with Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, and Maxime Chanot all being forced to stay with NYCFC as the club used revised FIFA guidelines to keep them

International matches are taking place abroad, but MLS play continues its busy regular season tonight and this weekend. Mitrita may be linked with a move abroad, but for now Ronny Deila confirmed he is still a part of NYCFC going forward.

“We did allow him to get back to Romania to play as well as for personal reasons,” Deila said. “He has done well in the team recently so of course we will miss him.

“He is with the National Team now and of course we’ve seen the rumors of him possibly going to Saudi Arabia. There have been some talks but there is nothing finalized. Right now he is our player. If he does go there, he’s been a fantastic player for us. It’s also some personal matters for him, he has a pregnant wife and his family is still in Romania so a move to Saudi Arabia would make him closer to them.”

Mitrita made the move to NYCFC in Feb. 2019 and went on to score 12 goals and add three assists last season. The Romanian has filled in nicely for the injury absence of Heber, scoring four goals in his last two outings for the Eastern Conference club. In addition, his spark has helped ease the absence of fellow playmaker Maxi Moralez, making a loan move at this stage of the season surprising,

Mitrita isn’t expected to return to the club until after Romania’s final match of this international window on Oct. 14th.