Reports: Aaronson finalizing Red Bull Salzburg transfer, will finish season with Union

Brenden Aaronson’s long-rumored move to Red Bull Salzburg is reportedly in the closing stages, with the Philadelphia Union playmaker set to join the Austrian champions in January.

Aaronson is putting the finishing touches on a transfer, according to multiple reports on Monday. Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Stephan Reiter appeared on Austrian television and confirmed that Aaronson would be joining the Austrian champions in January.

Brendan #Aaronson soll im Winter bei @RedBullSalzburg andocken, wie Geschäftsführer Stephan #Reiter bei "Talk und Tore" verriet: "Er ist für die nächste Transferperiode vorgesehen." #SkyTuT https://t.co/v89Uamci6X — Sky Sport Austria (@SkySportAustria) October 5, 2020

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Europe after impressing in his first season with the Union in 2019-20. Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and Scottish Premiership side Celtic were also linked with Aaronson’s services this summer, but Red Bull Salzburg looks to have won the race for his signature.

A Medford, New Jersey native, Aaronson came through the Union’s ranks as a Homegrown player. In his 45 combined league appearances, Aaronson has scored seven goals and added five assists, helping the Union win their first-ever home playoff match.

His numbers have improved this season to four goals and three assists in 15 appearances, while also making his senior debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team back in February.

Aaronson will join fellow American Jesse Marsch, who is in his second season as manager of the Austrian Bundesliga side. Red Bull Salzburg won a domestic double in Marsch’s first season as manager and has already started the new season unbeaten.

The Union sit third in the Eastern Conference following Saturday’s loss to Toronto FC.