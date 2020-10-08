Reports: USMNT's Tyler Boyd sidelined till January by Besiktas roster mess

Tyler Boyd was aiming to have a breakout second season for Turkish side Besiktas, but now will reportedly have to wait until 2021 to feature for the club.

Due to roster rules, Besiktas had to remove four foreign players from eligibility until January, several Turkish outlets stated Wednesday. Boyd was one of four players who did not receive a spot in the squad, joining Dutch striker Jeremain Lens, Brazilian defender Douglas, and French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin.

All four players will be allowed to continue training at the team’s facilities, but cannot feature in matches until the start of the new year. Boyd will still earn roughly $1.5 million from Besiktas despite not being able to play in the next two-and-a-half months.

News of the Besiktas roster mess comes less than a month after Besiktas made a serious inquiry about acquiring USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin on loan from Newcastle United. Sources tell SBI that any potential Besiktas deal was contingent on the club being able to sell its surplus of foreign players, including Boyd, but Besiktas failed in its attempt to unload the surplus.

Boyd made six appearances for the club in all competitions this season, featuring in both UEFA Champions and Europa League qualifying. Boyd’s only goal came in a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor back on Sept. 13th, and overall he totaled 447 minutes of action this season.

The 25-year-old made the move to Besiktas in July 2019 and jumped right into the first team squad. Boyd appeared in 25 matches for the club, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Boyd made a one-time switch to the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2019 and has become a regular addition in Gregg Berhlater’s squad when healthy. He’s earned seven caps to date for the USMNT, scoring two goals in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Boyd might not have to wait until January to see action again. With the USMNT expected to play friendlies in Europe in November, Gregg Berhalter would likely include Boyd in order to give the winger some potential playing time and training time.