Revolution hits back to tie Nashville SC in rainy affair

The New England Revolution conceded late against Nashville SC, but made sure to hit back in quick success to earn a point at Nissan Stadium.

Substitutes Kekuta Manneh and Adam Buksa connected to give Bruce Arena’s side a 1-1 draw in Nashville after a lengthy rain delay forced kickoff to be delayed close to two hours.

Tommy McNamara and Jalil Anibaba had the Revs best efforts in the match while Daniel Rios had Nashville’s only shot up until the 73rd minute. Walker Zimmerman headed home Randall Leal’s cross into the top-right corner to break the deadlock for Nashville.

Manneh set up Buksa though in the 76th minute and the Polish forward hit a long-range shot into the bottom-left corner to tie things up.

Matt Turner denied Jhonder Cadiz his first MLS goal in the final minutes to preserve a home point for the Revs.

New England sits in fifth place and will next travel to New York Red Bulls on Oct. 28th while Nashville stays in eighth and visits Montreal a day earlier.

Man of the Match

Zimmerman scored the only goal for Nashville and also did well defensively in the match for Gary Smith’s side.

Moment of the Match

Buksa’s strike was the best effort of the night, with the substitute showing his worth in the late stages of the draw.

Match to Forget

Diego Fagundez got the start for New England in attack, but the veteran did not impress before being subbed off. Fagundez lost five of his seven duels and failed to get his lone shot on goal.