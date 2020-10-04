Richards registers assist in first Bundesliga start

Chris Richards has impressed Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick over the past season-and-a-half and was rewarded with his first Bundesliga start on Sunday.

The former FC Dallas product was named in Flick’s starting lineup for Bayern’s league clash with Hertha Berlin. Richards did not disappoint for the Bundesliga giants, registering his first assist along the way in an eventual 4-3 victory.

After seeing his earlier effort denied by VAR, Richards connected with Robert Lewandowski in the 51st minute. Richards low cross was received by the Polish striker, before he turned and rifled a shot into the bottom corner.

Chris Richards got the start for Bayern Munich and assisted on the Lewandowski goal 🇺🇸 #FCBBSC pic.twitter.com/S6Ax8IJ0Cl — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 4, 2020

He was substituted off in the 65th minute before Lewandowski scored twice more in a bounce back league win for Bayern. Richards completed 89% of his passes in his performance, while also winning one duel and making two recoveries.

The 20-year-old made his Bundesliga debut back on June 20th in Bayern’s eventual 3-1 win over Freiburg last season. He also featured on opening day of this season, playing the final 17 minutes of Bayern’s 8-0 thumping of Schalke at the Allianz Arena.

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect will now look to retain his starting spot on Thursday in a German Cup trip to lower-league side Duren.