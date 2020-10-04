Richards registers assist in first Bundesliga start

Chris Richards has impressed Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick over the past season-and-a-half and was rewarded with his first Bundesliga start on Sunday.
The former FC Dallas product was named in Flick’s starting lineup for Bayern’s league clash with Hertha Berlin. Richards did not disappoint for the Bundesliga giants, registering his first assist along the way in an eventual 4-3 victory.
Und so spielen wir gegen die Hertha! 💪#FCBBSC #packmas pic.twitter.com/5tR3M3OPw5
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 4, 2020
After seeing his earlier effort denied by VAR, Richards connected with Robert Lewandowski in the 51st minute. Richards low cross was received by the Polish striker, before he turned and rifled a shot into the bottom corner.
Chris Richards got the start for Bayern Munich and assisted on the Lewandowski goal 🇺🇸 #FCBBSC pic.twitter.com/S6Ax8IJ0Cl
— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 4, 2020
He was substituted off in the 65th minute before Lewandowski scored twice more in a bounce back league win for Bayern. Richards completed 89% of his passes in his performance, while also winning one duel and making two recoveries.
The 20-year-old made his Bundesliga debut back on June 20th in Bayern’s eventual 3-1 win over Freiburg last season. He also featured on opening day of this season, playing the final 17 minutes of Bayern’s 8-0 thumping of Schalke at the Allianz Arena.
The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect will now look to retain his starting spot on Thursday in a German Cup trip to lower-league side Duren.
While impressive that he got the start, I thought Richards was fairly tentative and quite as a RB outside the 2 assists (1 called back for offsides).
Still the fact he’s now making appearances for Bayern puts him directly into the conversation for the USMNT A-Team roster.
Would love to see us try a 3-4-3 formation at some point:
—–Pulisic——-Sargent——-Reyna—–
Robinson——McKennie——Adams——Dest
—–Richards——Brooks——Miazga——
–
Pulisic & Reyna playing pinched and under Sargent with Dest & A. Robinson providing the width.
Richards plays same position as Dest? If yes moving Dest up to winger midfield, leave Richards at RB and Reyna at CAM?
Richards is primarily a center back, but #1 it’s great that he is earning playing time and #2 it great for a center back to also have some additional skill set. Interesting that Dest’s choosing Barca may have opened some things up for Richards.
As postmaster said he’s primarily a CB but did play RB about half the time for Bayern II last year. Bayern is probably deeper at CB right now so it’s a way to get him some minutes and get him comfortable for the future.
Richards has been tentative thus far at right back but just assisted a beautifully-taken goal from Robert Lewandowski.
I am watching this game right now, gratz to Richards! Cannot wait to see him suited up for the US mens nats.