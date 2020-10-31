Sargent scores first goal of Bundesliga season

Josh Sargent didn’t have many offensive chances at Eintracht Frankfurt, but made the most of his few to open his goalscoring account this Bundesliga season.

Sargent bagged his first goal of the new season to give Werder Bremen a 1-1 draw at the Commerzbank Arena. After a scoreless first half, the U.S. Men’s National Team forward broke the deadlock with a confident near post finish.

The 20-year-old got played in on goal by Christian Gross and hit a right-footed shot into the left corner for a deserved Bremen lead.

Josh Sargent gets his first Bundesliga goal this season! pic.twitter.com/lae0iIow7b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 31, 2020

Sargent has already registered one assist in Bundesliga play this season and now has one goal to add to his tally.

Bremen however would have to settle for a point in its third consecutive league draw. Up next for Sargent and his teammates is a home showdown with Cologne on Nov. 6th.