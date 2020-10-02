The SBI Rundown: Episode 24 (Sergino Dest's Barcelona move completed, Americans in Champions League, and more)

Sergino Dest’s long-rumored transfer to FC Barcelona was finally completed on Thursday, signaling a special day for American soccer fans, and giving The SBI Rundown its lead topic to discuss.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garret Cleverly discuss Dest’s move, the scenes at the Camp Nou, and what to expect from the teenage fullback. Thursday’s UEFA Champions League draw is also discussed, with an emphasis on the plethora of Americans set to take part in this year’s competition.

Episode 24 takes a closer look at some other Americans who could be on the move before the close of the transfer window, like Matt Miazga, as well as a player who now looks more likely to stay put in Chris Richards.

The recent Gold Cup group stage draw is also discussed, and what the expectations will be for the USMNT next summer.

Ives and Garrett dive into the weekend MLS slate, and also break down the Mason Toye trade to the Montreal Impact.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 24 here: