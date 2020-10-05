The SBI Rundown: Episode 25 (Reyna's masterpiece, Dest's Barcelona debut, and more)

It was a historic weekend for Americans Abroad in Europe, and The SBI Rundown breaks down the biggest storylines, starting with Gio Reyna’s three-assist masterpiece for Borussia Dortmund.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly also discuss Sergino Dest, who made history by becoming the first American to play for Barcelona in an official match. Chris Richards’ impressive first start for Bayern is also discussed in detail, including his assist and steady showing at right back.

Episode 25 touches on a plethora of other Americans Abroad items, including Ulysses Llanez’ debut for Heerenveen, Matt Miazga’s loan to Anderlecht, and more.

The MLS weekend slate is also touched on, including Toronto FC’s impressive win against the Philadelphia Union, the San Jose Earthquakes’ victory against the LA Galaxy, and more.

