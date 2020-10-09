The SBI Rundown: Episode 26 (Talking USMNT's MLS options, Americans in Champions League, and more)

The USMNT isn’t playing October friendlies, but that didn’t stop The SBI Rundown from diving into what an October squad might have looked like if U.S. Soccer had been able to organize matches.

Episode 26 of The SBI Rundown digs into the Major League Soccer-based options in Gregg Berhalter’s player pool, options that would have made up the October roster if matches had been arranged. Brenden Aaronson, Eryk Williamson and Matt Turner are just some of the players discussed.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly also discuss the record-setting number of Americans set to take part in the UEFA Champions League. A total of 10 players, none older than 25, are set to take part in the group stages, where they will be joined by American coach and Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch.

Major League Soccer topics tackled on Episode 26 including the firing of D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen, Alexandru Mitrita’s departure from New York City FC and the New York Red Bull’s hiring of new head coach Gerhard Struber.

Ives and Garrett take a look back at the midweek MLS action, including Toronto FC’s win over New England, which pushed Greg Vanney’s side into first place in the East, and Portland’s dismantling of the last-place LA Galaxy, which may be in line for a coaching change. The weekend’s top matchups are also discussed.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube Channel, and you can watch Episode 26 here: