The SBI Rundown: Episode 27 (USMNT November roster projection, Reggie Cannon's FC Dallas revelation, and more)

With Sergino Dest revealing the two opponents the U.S. Men’s National Team is lining up to face, the latest episode of The SBI Rundown goes in depth on the European-based roster options for the proposed November friendlies.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly go into detail on the players Gregg Berhalter can and should consider bringing in for the USMNT’s first matches since February. There are plenty of predictable names, but also several young players who could Berhalter could bring in, including Chris Richards, Konrad De La Fuente, Sebastian Soto and several others.

Episode 27 also discusses Reggie Cannon’s stunning revelation that FC Dallas asked him to apologize for criticizing fans who booed when MLS players kneeled in protest. In other messy MLS news, the Rundown discusses the latest mess at Real Salt Lake involving forward Sam Johnson and his alleged pandemic house parties.

Ives and Garrett catch up on a busy weekend of MLS action, including Inter Miami’s revival, the New York Red Bulls’ teenage sensation Caden Clark, and the LA Galaxy’s continued struggles, which are very likely to cost Guillermo Barros Schelotto his job.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to SBI’s YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 27 here: